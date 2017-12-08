Featured
Manitoba Metis Federation looking for support for Order of Manitoba nomination
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 11:28AM CST
The Manitoba Metis Federation is looking for support to get a well-known Winnipegger nominated for the Order of Manitoba.
Kai Madsen has worked with the Christmas Cheer Board for almost 50 years.
In a release, Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand said, “Kai is a shining light in the community. His dedication to all the people of Winnipeg is a gift and he deserves to be formally recognized for his continued efforts over these past several decades.”
A formal nomination will be submitted in the New Year. In the meantime the Manitoba Metis Federation is looking for signatures of support. Signatures are due by Jan. 22, 2018.