

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has accused the Saskatchewan government of not doing enough to fight flooding along inter-provincial waterways.

Manitoba is already working with state governments in the United States to improve flood forecasting and land-use practices that can help retain water, Pallister said, but Saskatchewan is not engaged.

"We need to work together because we are in the same drainage basins and Saskatchewan has not to this point partnered as I would like to see them do," Pallister told reporters this week.

"I come from a small farm, as you know. We didn't solve our water problem on the backs of our neighbours. We don't think that Saskatchewan should do that either."

Pallister said he has talked with Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall about co-operating on flooding, but Saskatchewan is "not yet at the table in a full way."

Manitoba farm groups have long accused Saskatchewan of not following proper land-drainage rules, causing spring meltwater to rush downstream along the Assiniboine River and smaller rivers into Manitoba.

The issue last came to a head in 2014, when Manitoba called in the army and declared a state of emergency as water rushed in from Saskatchewan. Some crops were washed out and about 3,800 square kilometres of farmland went unseeded.

Later that year, Manitoba put up $50,000 to help establish the Assiniboine River Basin Commission along with North Dakota and other jurisdictions.

But Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe said the blame for that year's flooding lay with Mother Nature.

"Saskatchewan farmers are not responsible for all downstream flooding, particularly during extreme rainfall events like in 2014, which saw the third worst storm in Saskatchewan's history," he said in an emailed statement.

"I also come from a farm, and when we had drainage issues, the first step was always to talk to our neighbours."

Moe said the province works closely with Manitoba and Alberta, as well as the United States on water management. The province also has a 2015 memorandum of understanding with Manitoba on the issue which includes drainage, he said.

It also announced regulations that same year to control water flow, along with legislation introduced in the fall.

"Saskatchewan understands Manitoba's concerns as they had very wet fall conditions and currently are facing a larger snowpack," Moe said. "The situation in Saskatchewan is somewhat different as snowpack conditions are not indicating a major response at this point in time."

The Manitoba government has raised concerns about possible flooding in the coming spring, due to heavy snowfall in December and high soil moisture levels from the fall.

But the province has warned there are many factors that affect the flood risk and conditions could change before the spring melt begins.

With files from Jennifer Graham in Regina