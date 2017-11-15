Featured
Many school division closed due to extreme weather conditions
Due to extreme weather conditions, school divisions across Manitoba are closed today. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 7:10AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 7:39AM CST
Due to extreme weather conditions, school divisions across Manitoba are closed today.
Lord Selkirk School Division
All schools are closed, no buses are running and staff is not expected to report to their place of work.
Lakeshore School Division
All schools in the division are closed due to dangerous road conditions. No buses are running.
Interlake School Division
All schools in the division are closed.
Sunrise School Division
All schools in the division are closed.
Evergreen School Division
All schools in the division are closed.
Louis Riel School Division
Buses are running, expect delays.
11/15/17 7:25 AM— LRSD Transportation (@transportLRSD) November 15, 2017
Expect network wide delays in busing this morning due to road and traffic conditions. We will update you on Twitter as the morning goes on.