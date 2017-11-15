

CTV Winnipeg





Due to extreme weather conditions, school divisions across Manitoba are closed today.

Lord Selkirk School Division

All schools are closed, no buses are running and staff is not expected to report to their place of work.

Lakeshore School Division

All schools in the division are closed due to dangerous road conditions. No buses are running.

Interlake School Division

All schools in the division are closed.

Sunrise School Division

All schools in the division are closed.

Evergreen School Division

All schools in the division are closed.

Louis Riel School Division

Buses are running, expect delays.