The mayor and his inner circle may want a deeper probe into the dismissal of the Deacon Reservoir water treatment lawsuit.

The $20 million claim evaporated because the city missed key deadlines during the legal process.

Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) says a motion will come forward to the mayor’s Executive Policy Committee calling for the city auditor to launch an investigation.

Orlikow says Mayor Brian Bowman is on board.

A senior city lawyer was fired over the messed up timeline.

In an email obtained by CTV News, Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil says the legal department has implemented more oversight to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“I have spoken with the Director of Legal Services and she advises that she has implemented process changes within the litigation team to ensure that limitation dates are proactively researched, monitored and tracked,” said McNeil.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, Couns. Russ Wyatt (Transcona) and Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert) called for detailed chronology of events that led to the lawsuit’s demise.