Featured
Minimum wage could go up in Manitoba
The Pallister government is set to table a new law to index minimum wages hikes. (File Image)
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 10:45AM CST
Minimum wage could be on the rise in Manitoba.
The Pallister government is set to table a new law to index minimum wages hikes.
It’s unclear what formula will be used, but other provinces have tied increases to the rate of inflation.
Minimum wage is currently $11 in Manitoba. The Tories did not raise it last year.
The legislation could be introduced as early as Monday.
