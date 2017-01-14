

CTV Winnipeg





A 19-year-old Brandon man has gone missing and police are asking for the public’s help.

Darian Andrew Inman was last seen on or about Jan. 9 at his home in the 100 block of 5th St, Brandon Police Service said.

Police said Inman has suffered from mental health issues in the past.

Police describe Inman as five feet, 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall, 160 pounds (73 kilograms), with a medium build, blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a grey jacket and slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPS at 204-729-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers.