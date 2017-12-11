Roseau River resident Jennifer Andrusyk's seven-month old Neopolitan Mastiff named Bandit usually stayed in the boundaries of her property.

On November 15, Andrusyk left the house for work but when she got home Bandit, who weighs around 40 kilograms, was nowhere to be found.

"We have another dog outside and when we came he (Bandit) wasn't home," said Andruskyk.

Since Bandit's disappearance Andrusyk said she's become aware up to nine other dogs have gone missing in the area in November.

It prompted the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin to issue a warning to residents.

"A couple of the residents have called and said their dogs are missing," said Reeve Greg Janzen. "We thought we'd put out the public notice just so everyone would keep an eye on their dogs."

The notice posted on the municipality's website from December 8 states that the "municipality has been advised of a number of dogs that were stolen from their property since November 15, 2017."

"The dogs have gone missing from the Roseau River, Stuartburn, Emerson and Vassar area. The dogs were all large breeds (Mastiffs, St. Bernard's, Labs) and in some cases taken out of their kennels."

Andrusyk said she's contacted RCMP and plans to file a report.