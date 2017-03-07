Featured
Missing, murdered women inquiry must support family participation: advocates
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 12:19PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 12:51PM CST
WINNIPEG - Manitoba advocates for families of missing and murdered indigenous women say they are worried the upcoming national inquiry will not provide enough support or answers for families.
Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, co-chair of the group, says the inquiry is set to start in the spring and family members still have many unanswered questions.
She says people in remote communities will need support to take part in the hearings, and it's not clear what kind of financial aid will be available.
The group also wants travel costs covered and culturally-appropriate First Nation traditional practices built into the inquiry.
She says the coalition has written to the federal and Manitoba governments but has yet to receive clear answers.
