A spike in food costs in Churchill has a Member of Parliament calling on the federal government for immediate action.



Niki Ashton, MP for Churchill – Keewatinook Aski, said in a release, “The Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs must step in immediately and authorize the application of the Nutrition North Subsidy. The federal government must also support the proposal made by First Nations and northern communities to repair the tracks. Finally, the federal government must renationalize the Port and rail line.”



Ashton said the price of basic food sky rocketed overnight in Churchill.



Over the past few weeks, Ashton said the demand for action has been raised repeatedly. She said people have asked for help from the federal government, and nothing is being done.