Two Manitoba MPs are travelling to Emerson Saturday to see the community first-hand and meet with local officials and citizens affected by increase in asylum seekers.

MaryAnn Mihychuk, MP for Kildonan-St. Paul and Robert Falcon-Ouellette, MP for Winnipeg Centre will meet after 1 p.m. They will be joined by Rita Chahal from Welcome Place.

The meeting comes as CTV News is learning about the federal government's plans to address the issue with the United States government.

The U.S. Border and Customs Patrol falls under the Department of Homeland Security. The patrol has previously told CTV News it is not illegal for people to cross the border into Canada and coordinates with RCMP and Canadian officials when it comes to people crossing or attempt to cross.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale spokesperson Scott Bardsley told CTV News Saturday that Goodale has a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in the coming weeks. He said the number of people illegally crossing the border on foot into Canada will be one of the topics Goodale plans to bring up at the meeting.

Bardsley couldn't confirm a date for the meeting, but said it would be taking place in the "near future."

"There are additional resources being supplied already by CBSA and by RCMP. They’ve reallocated personnel and other resources to make sure that they have the people on the ground to deal immediately with the situation as it stands," said Goodale Thursday.

"We’re doing analysis, we need to know exactly where newcomers are coming from, both in their transit across the United States and the original source of point of departure as well. We need to clearly understand this and anticipate where the ebbs and flows may go over the next number of weeks and months. We want to make sure country is prepared to deal with all of this properly," Goodale said.

Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister called for a national strategy to deal with the influx of people crossing the border.

Goodale said he is looking forward to working with provincial officials on the issue.