A meth problem in Winnipeg has prompted a renewed call for a safe injection site to be established.

The executive director of Main Street Project wasn't surprised to hear Winnipeg police publicly state methamphetamine is gripping the city and is leading to property crimes.

Rick Lees just hopes something more will be done about meth addiction, which has become a growing problem in recent years.

Recovered drug user Phil Goss lived with a methamphetamine addiction and knows all too well the lengths people will go to get the drug.

He spent time in prison for violent robberies related to crystal meth.

"You’ve got to make the money,” said Goss. “You either sell it or you have to steal for the money and it can be violent. There's a lot of violence involved in meth."

Late last month Winnipeg police said a majority of property crime committed in the city is related to meth use because users are looking to feed their addiction.

Lees said he has noticed meth use ramping up in recent years, with 60 per cent of clients at Main Street Project indicating they're seeking help to get off meth.

As one of two public detoxification units in the city, Lees said Main Street Project currently doesn't have enough resources to meet demand.

"We have some medical supports within our system. If we could expand those, I think we could do a good job of managing crystal meth through Main Street Project and other partners, but we need to do it together,” he said.

He also believes another tool is needed.

Lees said Winnipeg should establish a safe injection site, but so far neither the city or province are on board with the idea.

"There are people who have been using drugs for 20 years who may never be able to get off and there are people now using crystal meth who need a place to go."

Pop-up safe injection sites have sprung up in Ontario in recent months, as cities like Ottawa and Toronto await permanent sites to open.

Phil Goss said something needs to change in Winnipeg or else the cycle of drug use and crime will continue.

"It's more than just having an open house shooting gallery,” said Goss about safe injection sites. “That's not the focus. The focus is to try and give them a healthy environment."