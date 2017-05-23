Featured
New fee possibly coming to pet owners for late licence renewal
Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 10:47AM CST
Forgetful pet owners in Winnipeg could soon be dogged by a new fee.
The city’s animal services branch is recommending a new $4 charge for every month a licence renewal is late.
The fee would be capped at $20, and applies to cats and dogs.
Right now pet owners face a $250 fine for a lapsed licence.
A report at city hall says 48,000 dogs and 22,000 cars are currently registered.