New poll finds Premier Brian Pallister second in national premier approval ratings
Pallister is still the second most favored premier in Canada. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:47AM CST
According to a poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute, Premier Brian Pallister’s approval rating is 41 per cent.
That number is down by 4 per cent.
The poll finds that even though his approval rating is down, Pallister is still the second most favored premier in Canada.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall received the top spot at 45 per cent.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating jumped by three per cent to 15. But, according to the poll, she is still Canada’s least popular premier.
