Rural roads have taken the lead in CAA Manitoba’s Worst Roads Campaign while some new Winnipeg streets have crept up into the Top 10.

The annual campaign that allows Manitobans to nominate the streets in the worst state of disrepair is about halfway through.

Currently, the three roads with the most votes are all outside of Winnipeg. Provincial Road 239 in Faulkner holds the top spot, followed by Provincial Road 353 in Brookdale and Dugald Road in Anola.

In Winnipeg, Chevrier Boulevard, Empress Street and Fermor Avenue have all made the Top 10 list for the first time.

The campaign has also received more nominations than ever by this point.

“By the midway point of the campaign, we usually see 400 to 450 roads nominated,” Liz Kulyk, corporate manager of government and community relations of CAA Manitoba, said in a news release. “This year we’ve already seen 5,000 votes cast on 527 roads around Manitoba.”

New rural roads in the Top 10 include Dugald Road Main Street South in Minnedosa and Highway 20 north of Riding Mountain National Park.

Online voting runs until April 17.



2017 Worst Roads Current Rankings

1. Provincial Road 239, Faulkner

2. Provincial Road 353, Brookdale

3. Dugald Road, Anola

4. Chevrier Boulevard, Winnipeg

5. Main Street South, Minnedosa

6. Empress Street, Winnipeg

7. Pembina Highway, Winnipeg

8. Main Street South, Carman

9. Highway 20, Ochre River

10. Fermor Avenue, Winnipeg