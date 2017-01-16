An investigation has found there are no grounds for charges against Winnipeg police after a suspect resisting arrest in a break-and-enter ended up in the hospital with a serious liver injury.

The probe by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba stemmed from an incident from July 13, 2016. Police were called to a home on Ross Avenue at around 5 a.m. after the homeowner reported someone broke into their home and was still inside.

Officers broke through the front door, found a suspect inside and attempted to arrest him, the IIU said Monday.

According to the unit, the suspect resisted police and they used a Taser to gain control of him.

The IIU said the man became unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where they found the suspect suffered a laceration to his liver. The unit said he was hospitalized for eight days.

The suspect was charged with one count of break and enter of a residence with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

An investigation was launched, as the IIU is required to investigate any time a suspect sustains a serious injury in an incident involving police.

The IIU said the suspect himself couldn’t remember suffering any injuries to his torso before or during the altercation with police.

IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler noted in the report there was no evidence to find how the suspect suffered the laceration to his liver.

“It is a possibility this injury occurred earlier that morning through an altercation with another individual, prior to and unrelated to any contact with police at the residence,” Tessler wrote. “The medical opinion does not assist in resolving this issue.”

The IIU concluded the force used by the arresting officers was reasonable, and there were no grounds for charges against those involved.

The IIU’s complete report will be released once the suspect’s charges are dealt with in court.