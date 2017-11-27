A Winnipeg police officer could be facing charges related to impaired driving, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the call of a minor collision involving a vehicle and a fence in the 500 block of Enniskillen Avenue.

As a result, Winnipeg police say an off duty 8-year member of the police service was arrested.

The service says he was released on a promise to appear in court for care and control of a vehicle and refusing to provide a breath sample.

As charges are pending, police say he can’t be named. He’s been placed on administrative leave.

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating and says the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, responsible for investigating incidents involving officers in the province, has been notified.