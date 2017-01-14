One man in hospital after Weatherdon house fire



CTV Winnipeg





A fire at a Grant Park home sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.

The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a single-storey home in the 900 block of Weatherdon Avenue.

At one point, fire crews were forced out of the burning building.

Otto Regalado lives behind the burnt home. He saw heavy smoke and tall flamed shooting out of the roof.

"Firefighters opened the roof of the house and the flames came out, big flames, and they spent almost three hours working on the fire," Regaldo said.

Fire officials said a cat was also rescued from the house.

Another neighbor said he was sound asleep next door to the fire when he heard the sound of loud banging at his front door, but the man knocking couldn't wait around.

"He was gone already, he stood there for a minute and then took off. I guess the ambulance took him away, because he was burned," said the neighbor who only wanted to go by his first name Bob.

(Source: Robyn Arnason)

Two other neighbours tell CTV they heard the same panicked knocking, but neither of them saw the man, only blood stains on their front doors.

When emergency crews arrived, the cat was rescued and the man was taken hospital.

Winnipeg police say the man is in stable condition.

No word yet on what caused the fire.