

CTV Winnipeg





Police arrested one person after a 'serious incident' on Sherburn Street Wednesday evening.

A heavy police presence, including the tactical unit and an ambulance, responded to a call around 4 p.m.

Sherburn was blocked off between Wolever Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue.

Armed officers were seen in the area.

Yellow police tape kept area residents from returning to their homes.

Police have not released any details about the nature of the incident or the suspect.