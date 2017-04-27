Featured
One person in custody after 'serious incident' on Sherburn Street: police
Police arrested one person after a 'serious incident' on Sherburn Street Wednesday evening.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:54AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 8:29AM CST
A heavy police presence, including the tactical unit and an ambulance, responded to a call around 4 p.m.
Sherburn was blocked off between Wolever Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue.
Armed officers were seen in the area.
Yellow police tape kept area residents from returning to their homes.
Police have not released any details about the nature of the incident or the suspect.
