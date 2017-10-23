A Winnipeg couple is being recognized by members of the public for their tremendous generosity.

Anita Munn and Darrell Manuliak donated a 12 passenger Ford van to the Bear Clan Patrol over the weekend.

Munn said the van was originally purchased a month ago for their employees at Mini Homes Manitoba who were travelling quite a distance to get to and from work. But the van was no longer needed.

Munn said she noticed on Facebook that Crampton’s Market was helping the Bear Clan Patrol look for a new vehicle. She said it was a no brainer for them to donate the van to the patrol.

“We never bought it for ourselves,” said Munn.

Crampton’s Market helped put Munn in touch with Bear Clan co-founder James Favel.

Favel said the generosity from both Mini Homes Manitoba and Crampton’s Market has been overwhelming.

“I don’t exactly know how to react,” said Favel. “This is so overwhelming the support we are getting from the community.”

Favel said by Munn and Manuliak donating this van, it will bring so many benefits to the patrol.

He said the patrol is also thankful for the generosity from Erin Crampton, owner of Crampton’s Market, who offered to donate fruits and vegetables matching the weight of the van.

“I’m just very thankful we have friends and community partners,” said Favel. “It helps keep us going and keeping us strong.”

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Munn.