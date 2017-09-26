

CTV Winnipeg





Brian Pallister’s approval rating among Manitobans continues to drop, according to a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll revealed that Pallister’s approval rating has dropped five points since June, with now only 36 per cent of Manitoba residents approving of the current premier.

Pallister’s rating has dropped 17 points since last September.

Departing Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has the highest approval rating at 49 per cent, just ahead of new B.C. Premier John Horgan who is at 48 per cent.

By contrast, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne holds the approval of just 17 per cent of people in her province.

The poll suggested Pallister’s decline could be attributed to him working from Costa Rica and allegedly using his wife’s cell phone and email for government business.

The full report is available here.