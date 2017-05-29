Parents of an eight-year-old girl injured in a hit and run are upset after their daughter collided with a pick-up truck while on her bike and the driver took off.

The girl is recovering from a neck injury and suffered several scrapes and bruises, but is otherwise okay.

Dan Honke told CTV News his stepdaughter Danika was riding her bike on a walking path on Westgrove Way. Honke said she rode her bike into an alleyway where a car was coming, and she ended up colliding with the back of the truck. She hit the ground.

“Witnesses said it looked like the truck might have run her over, but it didn’t actually run her over, and then the truck took off,” Honke said.

“She was X-rayed. They X-rayed her neck, and the X-rays came back abnormal,” Honke said. “Today she’s still in a neck brace."

Police said when a collision occurs, the driver is legally obligated to stay on scene and exchange information.

“He might not have known or she might not have known that there was a child knocked off a bike in this encounter. I don’t know that,” said Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver.

Police are cautioning people before jumping to any conclusions.

“Unfortunately people surrounded by thousands of pounds of metal don’t know there’s been a collision,” Carver said.

“In terms of fault, in terms of right away, those are all things that have to be assessed. Our investigators have to remain objective until they are able to work out the details,” Carver said.