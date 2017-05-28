Featured
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
CTV News has learned the motor vehicle collision on Jefferson Avenue early Sunday morning is a hit and run. (Photo: John Schneider/CTV Winnipeg)
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 10:05AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 3:31PM CST
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run at Jefferson Avenue and McPhillips Street Sunday morning.
Police arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. and the man was transported to hospital.
Police closed Jefferson Avenue to traffic between McPhillips Street and Fir Street.
Jefferson was re-opened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The man remains in hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6271.
