

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run at Jefferson Avenue and McPhillips Street Sunday morning.

Police arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. and the man was transported to hospital.

Police closed Jefferson Avenue to traffic between McPhillips Street and Fir Street.

Jefferson was re-opened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The man remains in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6271.