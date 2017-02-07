Featured
Person living with handicap rescued from Sage Creek fire
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service say they searched for a resident of 78 Silver Sage Crescent after a fire started in the basement Monday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 8:02AM CST
Fire crews rescued a person living with a handicap from a Sage Creek home Monday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service say they searched for a resident of 78 Silver Sage Crescent after a fire started in the basement at about 11 a.m.
They found the person downstairs and helped them get out of the home safely, a fire official said.
There was smoke damage throughout the house.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Homicide Unit investigating sudden death on Magnus Ave.
- Drake, Shawn Mendes, the Weeknd leading Juno nominees
- Inquiry into murdered, missing indigenous women to break legal ground
- Canada posts second consecutive trade surplus, first time since September 2014
- ‘Rogue pig’ causes traffic woes in Altona