

CTV Winnipeg





Fire crews rescued a person living with a handicap from a Sage Creek home Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service say they searched for a resident of 78 Silver Sage Crescent after a fire started in the basement at about 11 a.m.

They found the person downstairs and helped them get out of the home safely, a fire official said.

There was smoke damage throughout the house.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.