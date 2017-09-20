A plan waiving frontage levies for religious and non-profit cemeteries in Winnipeg is going back to the drawing board.

Mayor Brian Bowman's Executive Policy Committee delayed the matter for 30 days.

Some cemetery officials raised concerns their grounds were left off the exemption list.

The report recommends 13 cemeteries pay no frontage levy. It would cost the city $60,000 a year.

Religious and non-profit cemeteries say they have limited ways to raise revenue.