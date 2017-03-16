

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested three people after a student was stabbed at St.John's High School Thursday.

Police say there may be more arrests to come.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the school for a serious assault which police now say was a stabbing.

One person was sent to hospital in unstable condition.

Radean Carter, spokesperson with Winnipeg School Division, said the victim is a student.

Carter said an incident happened in the parking lot outside the school.

The school was in hold and secure mode, which means the outside doors are locked, but classes continued inside the school.

"Any kind of violence in or around our school is of very high concern," Carter said