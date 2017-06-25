

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 27-year-old man who was the subject of an arrest warrant.

Officers said they encountered the man on Saturday shortly before 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Isabel Street.

Police said the man was concealing a sawed-off rifle.

Stephen Michael Toews, of Winnipeg, has been charged with a slew of offences including possession of a firearm and tampering with the serial number of a firearm.