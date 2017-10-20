Featured
Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Hather was last seen in the West End. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 9:53AM CST
Winnipeg police are searching for a 13-year-old girl.
Kierra Hather was last seen in the West End Wednesday evening.
Police said Hather is five feet five inches tall with a medium build and medium length straight brown hair and brown eye
She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings, and black shoes.
Anyone with information can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.