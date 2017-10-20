

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are searching for a 13-year-old girl.

Kierra Hather was last seen in the West End Wednesday evening.

Police said Hather is five feet five inches tall with a medium build and medium length straight brown hair and brown eye

She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.