Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers found themselves without power following the first wintery storm of the season.

One outage in southeast Manitoba impacted 5,000 people, hydro said. Power to the area has since been restored.

The utility is sharing information about the largest outages on Twitter, where it said conditions are making restoration a challenge:

Crews working against weather (& galloping lines, as shown) to restore ASAP. Help us restore faster & report: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/8wzubLavFx — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 26, 2017

You can find more information about restoration efforts and how to report an outage on Manitoba Hydro’s website.

Portion of Trans-Canada closed

The storm also created poor driving conditions in affected regions.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border was closed.

On other roads, snow-pack and blowing snow and slippery conditions were reported.

Information about highway conditions can be found on the Manitoba 511 website.