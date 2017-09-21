Proposed changes to Canada's impaired driving laws have come under fire.

One change would allow for mandatory screening, giving police the power to demand a breath test from any driver an officer pulls over.

As Bill C-46 winds its way through the House of Commons, critics have raised concerns it will infringe on people’s constitutional rights.

Police are currently required to have suspicion of impairment prior to pulling you over, but Scott Newman with the Criminal Defense Lawyers Association of Manitoba said that would change under Bill C-46.

"This legislation says, no, the state can come and take samples of your breath anytime you're driving a motor vehicle, whether or not there's any suspicion you're breaking the law,” said Newman.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving said law-abiding Canadians have nothing to worry about.

"Other than, like they do now, to once in a while when they come across a checkpoint provide a breath sample to show that they're free of alcohol and not a danger to the road,” said MADD Canada CEO Andrew Murie.

Kelly Fright’s daughter Shea Lynne Fright was killed in a collision near Lorette, Man. involving a suspected drunk driver in June 2016. He’s in favour of any change that will help prevent deaths and injuries.

"If they happen to find you while you're impaired or while you're under the influence of drugs then you deserve to face a fine and penalties,” said Fright. “Whatever the law deems fit at that time."