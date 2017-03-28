

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans who take an ambulance this spring and onward will receive cheaper transport.

The province announced Tuesday ambulance fees will be reduced effective April 1.

“Our mandate was to make sure ambulance fees were affordable for Manitobans living right across the province,” Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a news release. “Working with the regional health authorities and other ambulance providers, we are now able to further reduce fees.”

According to the province, ambulance services will be cut to either $425 or the pre-existing base fee established by the service provider, whichever is lower.

A previously announced reduction took effect Jan. 1, bringing the total decrease to $50 this year, Goertzen said.