OmniTRAX, the company that owns the broken rail line to Churchill, said the line will be closed until next spring, and is calling on all levels of government to step in and help reopen the line.

“At this point, given the short construction season in that part of Canada, it will be next spring before that part of line is reopened,” said chief commercial officer David Touesnard.

Touesnard said OmniTRAX has hired AE Com, an engineering company from Canada starting next Monday.

“They’ve told us it will take four weeks to do the inspection,” he said. “From that they will do a list of repairs that need to be done for the line.”

Touesnard said reopening the line will be a challenge.

“We have been losing money on this line for some time. We have lost money in its operation over its 20-year life,” he said.

“We estimate we’ve lost 30 million dollars on this rail since we bought it in 1997,” said Touesnard.

“All levels of government need to play a role in reopening the important link to Churchill.”

"We cannot justify spending the money that is necessary to bring this line back into shape. We'll advocate for that, we'll work with all interested parties to see that the repairs happen. But funding for those repairs are going to have to come from elsewhere," said Touesnard.

Touesnard said the company realizes the seriousness of the situation and is working with EMO.

“We felt it was important so everybody could start addressing issues like food and fuel supply,” he said.

Touesnard said the company also operates the port and is looking at bringing in fuel by barge or vessel.

He said the closest refinery is Quebec City and they are looking at bringing fuel by barge from Moosonee, Ont. to Churchill.

“We recognize the importance of this line to the north to Churchill and Nunavut,” he said. “We have tried our best to make it commercially viable.”

Touesnard said the damage to the rail line is severe.

“We do not believe we are exaggerating,” he said.

Touesnard said the company has done four helicopter rides over the line and the inspection is expected to cost more than $500,000.