RCMP are investigating the circumstances around a vehicle that may have gone through the ice into the Red River off Breezy Point Road in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police said an underwater recovery team was at the site Sunday.

Part of Breezy Point Road is closed to the public.

Police said a set of tire tracks was observed on the ice Thursday evening.

RM of St. Andrews Mayor George Pike said he has been briefed by RCMP on the investigation and wasn't prepared to comment at this time.