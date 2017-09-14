Featured
RCMP presence near Portage la Prairie
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 8:39AM CST
RCMP have blocked off a section of Provincial Road 227 and Highway 430 near Portage la Prairie for an ongoing police matter.
A witness tells CTV News that officers have guns drawn.
RCMP said the area is blocked off and a detour is in effect.
RCMP said there is no threat to public safety.
RCMP have no further information to release at this time.