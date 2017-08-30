

CTV Winnipeg





The Red Cross is working to evacuate more than 3,700 people threatened by nearby forest fires.

Three northern Manitoba communities are being evacuated, starting Tuesday night.

The fire is closest to Wasagamack First Nation, where the entire community of about 2,000 people is being evacuated.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross said there’s no air strip in that community, so residents are self-evacuating by boat to St. Theresa Point First Nation.

The Red Cross also said at least 850 people from St. Theresa Point First Nation, and another 850 people from Garden Hill First Nation are being evacuated due to health concerns.

Evacuees are being taken to Winnipeg and Brandon.