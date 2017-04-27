Featured
Report on opening Portage and Main to pedestrians delayed indefinitely
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 10:31AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 12:15PM CST
A city report on the future of Portage and Main is now delayed indefinitely.
Earlier this year, Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil said an analysis on costs and timelines was expected this spring.
Now, Mayor Brian Bowman says it will be delayed because of ongoing consultations with the land owners at the intersection.
Bowman announced the Bank of Montreal has now signed on to opening Portage and Main to pedestrians.
He says now that all property owners have agreed, the city is discussing what improvements need to be made with them.
