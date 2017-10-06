

New information is out regarding ongoing issues with the Winnipeg Transit’s Peggo cards.

According to a report to the city’s finance committee, on July 11, 2017 the Peggo system’s capacity to load cards from online purchases was overloaded.

The contractor responsible for the system’s support carried out emergency measures to return the system to operation.

But those actions caused a problem with some of the data responsible for transferring online purchases to customers’ cards.

The contractor said it had resolved the problems with the system, and Winnipeg Transit fixed customers’ unresolved issues, case by case.

The report says on Aug. 19, 2017 there was a second system failure, and some online orders did not transfer to customers’ cards.

The report says the contractor has been working ever since to restore all products to cards.

A June report to the city's finance committee points out the city is withholding around $2.5 million in payments for the system, until the issues are fixed.

The Peggo card system was rolled out to seniors in July of 2016 and to full fare and youth passengers in the following August.