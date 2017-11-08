A monument to soldiers who died in the Battle of Vimy Ridge dedicated in 1926 has been restored on a new platform.

The stone monument in Vimy Ridge Memorial Park on Portage Avenue carries the names of members of the 44th Battalion who died in the First World War battle in France. According to the Manitoba Historical Society, it was previously restored in 1967 and 1992.

The City of Winnipeg and Veterans Affairs Canada paid $300,000 and $50,000 respectively toward the most recent restoration, and said in a release that this is the most comprehensive renovation yet.

The monument has been moved deeper into the park, and set atop a new platform in a stone plaza with flower beds, lighting and banner poles. The park also underwent work to receive new benches, landscaping and walkways.

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the park Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

More than 100,000 members of the Canadian Corps served in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, fought in 1917.