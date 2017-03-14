The Salvation Army Booth Centre has opened an overflow room to accommodate the growing number of asylum seekers crossing the border on foot into Manitoba near Emerson.

In 2017, about 230 people have made the illegal and dangerous trek. Many of them come to Winnipeg to wait for a hearing with the Immigration and Refugee Board, which determines if they'll be accepted as a refugee in Canada.

On Friday night, The Salvation Army's Major Rob Kerr said The Booth Centre shelter reached capacity when 90 asylum seekers stayed the night.

"At 90, we had people wherever we could find a place for them in the building, and keep them safe and comfortable," Maj. Kerr said. "We had people on several floors and people on cots."

Major Kerr said the overflow room has been used as a dining area at Christmas time, but is typically opened on extreme cold nights when shelter space is in high demand.

"It's not something we haven't done before, but it's not something we do on an ongoing basis," Maj. Kerr said.

According to the Salvation Army, 90 is the maximum number of asylum seekers the shelter can take in while ensuring there is enough space for Winnipeg's homeless population.

Major Kerr said the Salvation Army works in cooperation with other shelters to make sure everyone has a place to stay.

In February, The Salvation Army agreed to take in 30 asylum seekers a night. Men, women and children are currently staying there.

On Monday, the number of asylum seekers at the shelter was down to 70, but the overflow room remained open. Major Kerr said people are now staying in cots for up to a week.

If nights with as many as 90 asylum seekers continue, The Salvation Army doesn't know how it will move forward, and has asked for a meeting with province.