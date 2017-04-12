

CTV Winnipeg





Lord Selkirk School Division is launching a campaign addressing traffic violations against school buses.

‘Think of Us on the Bus’ was developed to keep students safe. It’s to address the problem of drivers who pass school buses while red lights and stop signs are activated.



As part of the campaign, stop arm cameras will be installed on buses, so the division will be able to provide video evidence of violations to the RCMP.

LSSD conducted its own research, discovering that on average there were 36 violations per day.

The fine for passing a school bus with its lights and signs activated is $673, plus two demerit points.



The ‘Think of Us on the Bus’ campaign will have three phases: inform, educate, and enforce.