Untreated sewage ended up in the Red River this past week, the city confirmed Saturday.

The city said the sewage overflowed with all of the rain on Wednesday afternoon during a power outage at a wastewater pump station.

Crews connected a generator and power was restored around 6:00 p.m., but they did not operate the positive gate in an effort to avoid basement flooding.

The city estimated roughly 2.7 megalitres of diluted sewage went into the river. To put that in perspective, an Olympic-size swimming pool contains 2.5 megalitres of water.

The accident has been reported to Manitoba Conservation.