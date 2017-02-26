On the run since he was six years old, Abdulrahman Mohamed hopes Canada will be his final stop in his search for a safe place to live.

The 30-year-old went from Somalia to Kenya as a refugee, before going to Saudi Arabia and the United States, where he landed work papers and a job. He then waited there hoping the U.S would accept him as a refugee.

He said he never even got to the interview stage.

By Feb. 19, 2017, Mohamed said he couldn't wait any longer. Fear about getting sent to a detention center or deported became overwhelming. He made a seven-hour trip in waist-deep snow from North Dakota into Emerson.

"I feel bad that I didn't come here to begin with. I really do, because I wasted three years of my life," Mohamed said Sunday from the Salvation Army Booth Center.

Mohamed is one of 55 people who illegally crossed the border, now staying at the Salvation Army's Booth Centre. It has 400 beds in all and sees 350 people on an average cold night.

With the surge in asylum seekers, the shelter is making sure no is turned away.

"The numbers are growing fast and we are being challenged by that,” said Major Rob Kerr. “We do have opportunities to move things around and make more space, but it's getting tight," he added.

Immigration lawyer Bashir Khan

Immigration lawyer Bashir Khan is busier than normal, too. He represents 37 refugee claimants who made the trek into Manitoba.

On Sunday, he said claimants can wait up to three months for a hearing on their case. If the claimant is accepted as a refugee at the hearing, they can apply for permanent residency.

If rejected, the claimant can appeal twice and could wait more than a year to learn if they'll get deported, but Khan said housing the claimants while they wait may not be necessary.

"I think half the people in Manitoba leave this province after 72 hours and are using the resources in Toronto and other places," Khan said.

To date, Khan said one of his clients who illegally crossed the border was refused refugee status. Three others have been accepted.

Abdulrahman Mohamed said he doesn't want to leave Manitoba and hopes to make the province his permanent home.

"I have a good feeling about this, I really do. It's in God's hand, but I always hope for the best," he said.