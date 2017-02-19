

CTV Winnipeg





Unseasonably warm Winnipeg weather made the grounds at Festival Du Voyageur on the Fort Gibraltar grounds quite slick over the weekend.

“(Snow) has been melting and freezing overnight back and forth, so it creates that icy surface,”said Dominique Leclerc, spokesperson for Festival Du Voyageur.

Leclerc explained the park crew has been spreading wood chips, sand and grit on the grounds to help people get a better grip when walking around.

“We have been encouraging all of our patrons and festival goers to wear proper footwear and to make sure that you walk slowly and take your time,”she said.

Leclerc also recommends people wear ice cleats on Festival grounds, just like they would on slippery sidewalks elsewhere in the city.

“This is just another thing that the weather threw our way and we are doing the best that we can,” Leclerc added.

According to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, two people were transported from Fort Gibraltar to hospital with injured ankles on Sunday.

Both are in stable condition.