Saturday’s snow has largely melted away, but more is coming to southern Manitoba as another storm rolls in from the south.

Southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, could get 10 centimetres or more Monday and overnight. Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the region, as well as a large swath of northwestern Ontario.

The storm is expected to develop over the Dakotas and reach Winnipeg by Monday morning shortly after rush hour, then intensify over the day, spreading a large area of precipitation over southern Manitoba.

The Red River Valley and the southeast area of the province will get the heaviest snowfall, Environment Canada said.

Rob Paola, a Winnipeg-based meteorologist with Environment Canada meteorologist , said Winnipeg could get between eight and 13 centimetres, depending on how much warm air gets into the system and what surface temperatures are at the time.

He said although the amount of snow expected is unusual, it likely won’t break the record set on April 24, 1937, when

“It shows that it’s not too common for this late in the year, however it has happened in previous years to get some significant snowfalls this late in the season,” he said.

Now that most waterways have reached their peak levels, the additional precipitation from Saturday and Monday’s storms might slow down the decline.

“But I don’t think it’s going to be enough to significantly raise levels to flooding concerns,” he said.

The province said it will keep an eye on river levels. They agreed that the extra moisture could slow the return to seasonal water levels on major rivers.

The snow likely won’t fall in big fat chunks like on Saturday, but the storm will last longer over a wider area, said Paola. Saturday’s storm lasted about three hours, while Monday’s could last for 12 to 18 hours.

The storm will bring a mix of rain and ice pellets closer to the U.S. border in the Sprague region before changing to snow Monday night.

It’s expected to end by Tuesday morning.

Snowfall warnings could be issued later Sunday if the system develops.

