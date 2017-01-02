

CTV Winnipeg





Heavy snowfall is on the way for parts of southeastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for areas around Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Richer, Roseau River, St. Pierre Jolys, St. Malo, the Whiteshell region, Lac du Bonnet, Shoal Lake, Kenora, and Buffalo Point First Nation. These areas could get hit with more than half a foot of snow and strong winds.

A low pressure system from Minnesota will bring snow storms starting Monday morning, with about 5 cm falling by Monday evening. The bulk of the snowfall will happen Monday night.

Environment Canada said the snow could continue into Tuesday, with as much as 15-25 cm by Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds up to 60 km/h will blow in after the snow Monday night, making driving conditions hazardous, especially in the Red River Valley and open areas, Environment Canada said.

Winnipeg will get a slightly smaller amount of snow between Monday and Tuesday. About 2 cm could fall by Monday afternoon, with gusty winds up to 50 km/h around noon and blowing snow in open areas late in the evening and overnight.

Another 5-10 cm of snow could fall Monday night.

The temperature will fall sharply overnight, with an overnight low of -20 C, and a north wind of 40-60 km/h making the wind chill feel like -33 C.

After Tuesday, the days become clear and cold, with daytime highs at or just above -20 C for the rest of the week.