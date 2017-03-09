This week's massive winter storm in southwestern Manitoba is adding anxiety ahead of the spring melt.

For people living in Souris, Man. 40 centimetres of snow in the region is the last thing they wanted.

Manitoba flood forecasters have predicted a major risk of flooding on the Souris River, which runs right through the town.

The latest dump of snow this week isn't helping matters.

The community experienced historic flooding in 2011.

While flood protection has been improved since then, residents like Chris Couling are still watching the weather closely.

“Any type of rainfall or any type of inclement weather I do get a little concerned,” said Couling. "I was the one who had to come to this (the southwest) part of town and say they were evacuating. I didn't even know I had to evacuate my own house out. It was a lot of stress then."

Officials in Saskatchewan said Thursday they're concerned about runoff in the southeastern part of that province. The Water Security Agency said the heaviest snowpack is below the Rafferty and Alameda reservoirs where water flows into the United States and then back up to Manitoba in the Souris River.

"Yes we're going to flood, absolutely," said Couling. "To the extent of '11... I don't think so and I hope not."

With more rain or snow and a rapid melt there's a major to severe risk the Souris River could raise to levels between the 1976 flood and the record breaking flood of 2011, the province said at the end of February.

Officials said dikes built in Wawanesa, Melita and Souris after 2011 will protect those communities from flooding.

"If this (snow) was to all melt in a hurry, let's hope it doesn't, but if it did, we'd have trouble spots no doubt," said Souris-Glenwood mayor Darryl Jackson.

Jackson said the difference this year is the town would be able to deal with the flooding without the massive volunteer effort needed in 2011.

Right now, he said conditions are similar to 2011 because of soaked soil from fall rains and heavy snowfall.

"The closer you get to the end of March you start worrying about the temperature jumping to plus 20 and everything turns to water," said Jackson.

One major flood fight was enough for Couling.

He feels confident come spring the town's dikes will keep the water at bay.

The province said flood forecasters are observing the recent precipitation to determine how it will affect the magnitude of spring flooding.

That information will be released in the next flood outlook at the end of March.