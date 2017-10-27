Students are tested on a regular basis in school. But as of Monday, grade six students in the St. James Assiniboia School Division will be given a different sort of test called the ADSI-E, or Adolescent Development Screening Inventory for education.

"It's an opportunity for schools to get to know their students better," said Tanis Pshebniski, Assistant Superintendent with the St. James Assiniboia School Division.

Students will be required to take the ten question test.

In a letter to parents, the school division says it is for the early screening and detection of students at risk of social or emotional difficulties including possible substance abuse, and other potential difficulties at school.

"The first 10 questions is really just a screening tool," said Pshebniski. "To find out how a student is doing, how they're feeling at this particular point in time."

If a parent doesn't want their child to be screened in this way, they better act quickly.

Parents at Ecole Golden Gate Middle School have to opt out of the test by Monday October 30, otherwise consent is assumed.

"For field trips we have to sign forms and say, you can take my child here or there," said parent Lisa Taylor. "Here, there was no permission form sent home."

Taylor feels the lack of time is not appropriate for the type of information being collected. Information she would also like to know what happens to, once the test is complete.

"At the end of the day, how long is this data going to be kept for," questioned Taylor. "And will it be sold?"

The school division says the information about the students is encrypted and secure, only being sought so they can offer beneficial supports for the kids who need it.

Pshebniski told CTV Winnipeg the St. James Assiniboia School Division is re-examining the deadline, and the opt-in nature of the testing permission form.