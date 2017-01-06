One of Winnipeg’s QuickCare Clinics is closing. The Manitoba government has approved the closure of the QuickCare Clinic at 17 St. Mary’s Rd.

It comes following complaints QuickCare Clinics in Winnipeg haven’t always been open during regular hours due, in part to a shortage of nurse practitioners working in the clinics.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the decision was made following a recommendation from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to let the lease on the clinic expire.

Goertzen said he accepted the recommendation based on information the St. Mary’s clinic was underutilized.

Last month, the WRHA told CTV News keeping all QuickCare Clinics in the city fully staffed and running on standard hours has been a challenge. The WRHA’s QuickCare Clinic manager said the clinics have a capacity for 24 full-time nurse practitioners, but in December only 13 were on staff.

“You wouldn’t go to a restaurant if it was closed 30 per cent of the time and you wouldn’t probably go to a QuickCare Clinic that was closed 30 per cent of the time,” said Goertzen.

“We’re hopeful this will stabilize the other QuickCare Clinics and have them open on a regular basis and the rotation of closures will now cease.”

The health minister said the move will result in a savings of around $800,000 annually.

“We didn’t look at it just from a savings perspective, although that is important,” said Goertzen. “Every dollar has to be used well, but when a facility was underutilized and you could make the other facilities better and more consistent and more predictable in terms of the hours, it made sense.”

After the St. Mary’s clinic closes there will be five QuickCare Clinics remaining in Winnipeg. Steinbach has a QuickCare Clinic, and so does Selkirk.

The previous NDP government opened the first QuickCare Clinic in 2012 in an effort to prevent people going to emergency rooms with minor health issues.