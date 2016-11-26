Featured
St. Vital teenager missing almost 2 months found safe
Trent Fraser was last seen in the St. Vital area on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Saturday, November 26, 2016 1:42PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:02PM CST
A St. Vital teenager missing for almost two months has been found safe.
Trent Fraser, 16, was last seen on Nov. 20.
Winnipeg Police Service said he might have been travelling throughout Canada.
On Sunday, police announced he had been located.
