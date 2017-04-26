Featured
Stradbrook Ave. apartment evacuated after fire in laundry room
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment on the corner of Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue.
People living in a Winnipeg highrise had to evacuate after a fire broke out Tuesday evening.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment on the corner of Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue.
Residents told CTV News, smoke filled the hallways on the sixth floor as they were being evacuated.
Firefighters say the blaze started in the sixth-floor laundry room.
Fire crews were able to put it out almost immediately
There's no word yet on what sparked the fire or the amount of damage it caused.
