Red River College is reviewing its security protocol after a student was stabbed and assaulted on the downtown campus.

Police said the 20-year-old man was using his phone eating by himself Friday evening when an unknown suspect approached. The victim was stabbed in the upper body and was sent to hospital.

The suspect fled and has not yet been caught. Police are investigating whether surveillance footage is available.

The college confirms the student received minor wounds, is doing well and has returned to class.

An alert went out to students letting them know about the attack that said the suspect was trying to steal the victim’s cell phone.

On weekdays the college’s doors are open until 7:30 p.m. to the public.

In an email security officials said they are taking a second look at the current rules:

“RRC Security Services is conducting a review and are exploring options to continue to enhance safety and security at the Exchange District Campus. This will include a review of the hours that our downtown facilities are open to the public.”

CTV News spoke to students who said police were also called to the college a few weeks ago to deal with an individual who was bothering people on campus.